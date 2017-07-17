PICs – Peavine Inn & Suites plays important role in celebration

Peavine Inn and Suites staff gathered for a group photo. In the front row, left-right, are Claudine Payou, Sandra Smith, Celine Brule, Deborah Anderson, Const. Nicholas Petruic, Flo Bigstone, Amanda Courtorielle, Tamara Courtorielle and Ashlee Isadore. In the back row, left-right, are Beth Yellowknee, Judy Stuart, Mathew Beaver, Peavine Inn and Suites general manager David Nelson, and Quentin Jagodzinsky.

Peavine Inn and Suites held events for children and youth on Canada Day at Jaycee Park, in conjunction with the Town of High Prairie’s sesquicentennial committee, High Prairie and District Recreation Board and Big Lakes County. The business was given an area and they took full advantage by hosting everything from badminton, volleyball, basketball, soccer, bean bag toss games, bowling games, Frisbee Bocce, and other games. Even the smallest kids had a chance to blow bubbles. They also gave out samples of mini cheesecakes for everyone who stopped by and free coffee. New hats and T-shirts were purchased with their new logo and Canada flags on each side to use during community events.

Darcy Halcrow enjoyed Canada Day festivities with his daughter, Kaycee Gladue-Halcrow.
Peavine Inn and Suites held a variety of children’s and youth games for the entire family.
Peavine Inn and Suites provided beverages and mini-cheesecakes for attendees who were thirsty or hungry.

