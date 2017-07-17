PICs – Peavine Inn & Suites plays important role in celebration

Peavine Inn and Suites held events for children and youth on Canada Day at Jaycee Park, in conjunction with the Town of High Prairie’s sesquicentennial committee, High Prairie and District Recreation Board and Big Lakes County. The business was given an area and they took full advantage by hosting everything from badminton, volleyball, basketball, soccer, bean bag toss games, bowling games, Frisbee Bocce, and other games. Even the smallest kids had a chance to blow bubbles. They also gave out samples of mini cheesecakes for everyone who stopped by and free coffee. New hats and T-shirts were purchased with their new logo and Canada flags on each side to use during community events.