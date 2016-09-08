Peavine goes ‘Back to Our Roots’

Richard Froese

South Peace News

“Back to Our Roots” was the focus of the inaugural Peavine Cultural Days held Aug. 23-25.

Seniors of Peavine Metis Settlement organized the event to inspire the younger generations to value and maintain their traditional culture.

“We want to get back to our roots,” says Sharon Dillon-Gauchier, community services and grant co-ordinator for the settlement.

“We want our seniors to pass on their knowledge and experience of the traditional ways.

“As our seniors pass on, we are losing some of those traditions that are part of our Metis culture.”

Activities for the event by the school were made possible from a grant of $24,937 from New Horizons, a national funding program for seniors.

“We had more than 100 people attend each day and we got positive comments,” Dillon-Gauchier says.

“We’re hoping to make this an annual event.”

”Cultural Days brought the community together,” she says.

“I think it has helped build relationships between youth and seniors,” Dillon-Gauchier says.

During the three days, seniors taught youth about traditional ways, and traditions such as natural medicines, smoking meat, cooking on an open fire, crafts and their history.

Plenty of traditional food was on the menu for meals and munchies each day.

Live music with local talent was also featured.