Peace Country’s best coming to High Prairie



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Minor football comes to town this weekend as the High Prairie Outlaws host the Peace Country Bantam Football League jamboree June 24.



Entering their third year in the league this fall, the Outlaws will welcome six other teams in the league with games at the E.W. Pratt field.



Action starts at 1 p.m. and continues into the evening.



“The jamboree consists of each team playing three mini-games,” says head coach Tom Duchesneau.



“These are learning events where new players are exposed to game situations with full contact in a controlled environment.“



High Prairie welcomes all teams in the league that includes the Peace River Prospectors, Sexsmith Shamrocks, Wembley Bulldogs, and three Grande Prairie teams of the Norsemen, Broncos and Raiders.



“This is a great wind-up to the spring training, as we can see how players respond in game situations and allow us time to adjust our lineup prior to the regular season,” Duches- neau says.



“I urge the community to come and check out what we have to offer to our youth in our area.”



Games will be 45 minutes in length and played in a half-field format. Each team is given possession of the ball and has 10 plays to advance toward the end zone. After their 10 plays, the ball is turned over to the other team where they have 10 plays to advance toward the end zone.



Currently, 30 players are on the roster for the fall season, which impresses the head coach.



“We have 12 new players, 12 that have played one year, five that have played two years, one that has played four years of football,” says Duchesneau.



“All players will find a spot on the team and have a chance to play during every game.



“I am very excited for this season as we have 17 players that will be going into Grade 9, which is the senior year for bantam football.



“Over the past two years, we had very few players that were in their senior year which put us at a bit of a disadvantage when playing other teams in the league who had a majority of players that were in Grade 9.”