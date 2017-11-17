Pay before you pump fuels concerns

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Motorists in Alberta could have to pay up before they fuel up.

The proposed legislation by the provincial government has one local service station owner in a fume.

Shell Snack and Carr Wash owners Louis and Helen Carriere say the change will be more costly and more work for businesses, plus more time for customers.

“That’s an expensive transition and complicated for the clerk,” says Helen Carriere.

“For the little business in a small town, it’s so expensive for the business to prepay at the pump.”

She says it would cost the local business about $30,000 to convert fuel pumps and other machines.

If passed, the new measures under Bill 19 are expected to go into effect June 1, 2018, says a government news release dated Oct. 30.

Over the past three years, “gas-and-dash” incidents and robberies at both urban and rural locations in Alberta have resulted in five worker deaths and serious injuries to three other workers.

Labour Minister Christina Gray says the legislation would enhance security for everyone.

“This legislation would better protect workers and prevent violent incidents from happening in Alberta,” Gray says.

Prepay could be more inconvenient for customers.

“It’s a whole lot more cumbersome for the customer,” says Carriere, who notes the customer has to be in contact with the clerk twice instead of once.

“For someone with a credit card, a refund can only be processed by a certain people such as the owner.”

Many times when a person fuels up, the prepaid amount is more than the actual sale figure.

Besides potentially causing long lineups at the pump and at the till, it can become a challenge for seniors and others who have mobility issues, Carriere says.

Louis Carriere suggests it will add to the costs to do business, to go along with the continued increase in the minimum wage.

“Do we need full service to combat prepay at the pump?”

He says that full service would provide more control at the pump by the business than a person inside the store.

Mohawk in High Prairie implemented the full prepay system Sept. 19 as parent company Husky progressed on the plan.

“Customers gradually accepted the change after the first two weeks,” Mohawk station owner Rajiv Chadha says.

“After they realize it’s for the safety of employees and the public, it’s good.”

High Prairie Esso has already operated under prepay from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for many years.