Paving proceeding

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Some local roads in Joussard will get a new layer of asphalt in the coming months.

At its regular meeting June 14, Big Lakes County awarded a tender to E. Construction Ltd. of Spruce Grove for $1,465,364. It was the lowest of two bids.

Work includes Peace River Avenue and the Whitesands and Alls- ands subdivisions.

“This option is well over the $1.5 million budgeted for Joussard,” says a report from Vic Abel, director of public works.

The overall cost of the project is $1,672.114.

Initially, the staff recommendation was to pave just Peace River Avenue.

However, council decided to pave all three.

“We should pave all of them; the price is definitely right,” Joussard Councillor Ed Podollan said. “You’re not going to get it any cheaper.”

Three other council members agreed.

“A little extra money will help enhance the community,” said Faust Councillor Robert Ny- gaard.

Council can use other funding options, another added.

“We always amend budgets,” High Prairie – East Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois said.

Reeve Ken Matthews suggested the price will definitely be higher in two to three years.

Projects are a part of the county’s annual hamlet paving program, which has an overall budget of $2 million.

E. Construction is also the contractor for the overlay on Highway 2 between Kinuso and Triangle, currently in progress.