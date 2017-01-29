Paulino rips Vipers

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Make it six straight wins to start the season for the High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s basketball team.

The Saints outgunned the hometown Donnelly G.P. Vanier Vipers 73-53 Jan. 18 to remain the only perfect team in Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Boy’s Division play.

Iver Paulino continued his strong play after netting 36 points in the win, and is second in league scoring to Gift Lake’s Kye Anderson.

Andres Scarborough added 25 points as the Saints’ version of the Twin Towers did most of the damage. Christian Vance added six points, and Caleb Pruden, Chase Laughlin and Gavin Ford two points each.

The Saints roared out to a 27-14 first quarter lead in a run-and-gun affair. They led 42-26 at the half and 62-40 at three-quarter time.

The Vipers also had two players score in double digits. Dorian Adams led the Vipers with 19 points while Cole Bremont added 12. Thomas Langelier had eight points, John Perez six, Aldeen Garcia four, and Joseph Guerrero and Michael Owanga two points each.

The Saints will try to remain undefeated Jan. 24 when they host the Gift Lake Hurricanes. The Vipers play the next day at Prairie River in High Prairie.