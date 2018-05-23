PARTY sends message vs drinking, driving



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Grade 9 junior high school students learned lessons about the impacts of drinking and driving during the annual Prevent Alcohol and Risk-Related Trauma in Youth program in High Prairie on May 9-10.



PARTY was presented to Prairie River Junior High School, Atikameg School and Grouard Northland School on May 10 at the Gordon Buchanan Recreational Centre. May 9, PARTY was presented to students at High Prairie St. Andrew’s School, Kinuso School, Donnelly Georges P. Vanier School and Falher Ecole Heritage.



“This year, we focused on impaired driving from drug impairment and developmental impacts to youth with the upcoming legalization of cannabis [marijuana] and potential increase in usage among youth,” says Colette Elko, PARTY program co-ordinator and High Prairie health promotions facilitator for Alberta Health Services.



“To prevent dangerous risk-taking and injuries, it is essential that youth learn how to recognize risk, manage risk and make healthy choices.”



Police further emphasized the danger of driving while impaired by marijuana.



“Cannabis affects your ability to drive,” Lakeshore Regional Police Service Const. Rob Rittner says.



“It slows your reaction time and affects concentration. It’s going to make you sleepy and you can’t hide it.”



Following a mock collision, students heard many similar messages to make healthy choices.



“This is real, it will happen if your drink and drive,” High Prairie fire chief Ken Melnyk says.



Cannabis will have similar result for drivers, says another police officer.



“It will be the same with marijuana,” High Prairie RCMP Const. Graham Fast says.



He urged youth to have fun but cautioned against drinking and consuming cannabis.



“Lives will be changed forever,” says Emergency Medical Service primary care paramedic Dave Carter, who described the scene to students during the scenario.



Guest speaker Amanda Oling again shared her tragic story of her 55-year-old father who was burned beyond recognition in a head-on collision with a 19-year-old man who was impaired in a stolen welding truck in 2004.



“Don’t put someone else through the same tragedy I experienced,” says Oling, who was a police officer with the Calgary Police Service at the time.



The Impact of One Decision aptly is the title of her presentation.



“The biggest excuse I hear is that it only hurts myself,” Oling says.



“Every decision you make affects other people.”



She and her family found that out for real in a harsh way.



“You don’t think about until it happens to you,” Oling says. “It’s 100 per cent preventable if people make right decisions.”



She advised youth and others that drugs and alcohol is not the answer to solve life’s problems.



“If you’re dealing with an issue, never turn to drugs and alcohol as a way to escape,” Oling says.



“You are always loved by someone, live a life that matters.”



Students learned a wide variety of information and effects of drugs and alcohol:



* Injuries are a leading cause of morbidity for Albertans aged 1-24 years and the leading cause of mortality. [from Alberta Health Services]

* In Alberta, injuries kill more youth ages 13-24 than all other causes combined.

* In comparison to other age groups, 15-19 year-olds have the highest, 20-24 year-olds the second highest percentage of injury deaths.

* In Alberta, in 2009, seven out of 10 deaths among 13-17 year-olds were injury related.

* Every day, at least four youth ages 13-17 are injured seriously enough to be hospitalized.