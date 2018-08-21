Commentary – Partners in education vital to grow students

Richard Froese

It’s back to school for students in two weeks.



Students are rejuvenated after a summer break from studies and excited about a new year in the books.



Parents can get involved to support education of their children and in the community.



We have all heard the popular saying that “It takes a village to raise a child” and that can be most relevant to students.



Parents and the community can offer and provide a lot to help educators mold our youth into responsible and intelligent citizens and leaders.



Adults are a strong support for students and schools and can do much to strengthen that link



By participating in the school council, parents can serve as a key role to build partnerships with their children and the school and to build the school community.



School councils are committed to enhance the educational experience, provide leadership for school activities and raise funds for projects such as playgrounds and educational resources.



Service organizations and other citizens have long supported schools in any community such as those in the High Prairie, Slave Lake and Falher areas.



Over the year, schools open their doors for various events that always attract people from the community.



As students embark on another school year, parents can help their children with some tips to help students have a successful year at school, provided by Alberta Education.



-Homework



Help your child study and establish a routine.



Ensure the room your child studies in is quiet, has plenty of light, and has school supplies close at hand.



Remove distractions by turning off the television and discouraging social phone calls during homework time.



Ask your child about school activities and talk about what was discussed in school that day.



Provide guidance to homework assignments.



Learn how your child learns.



Understand your child’s learning style and develop routines that best support how he or she learns best.



Encourage good study habits. Help your child get organized.



Discuss homework with your child. Talking about an assignment can help your child think it through and break it down into small, workable parts.



-Read with Your Child



Make reading a priority.



Let your child know how important it is to read regularly.



Establish a regular time and place for reading.



Make time to read to your child on a regular basis.



Ask your child to read to you.



Have your child read aloud to you.



Keep reading material close by.



Visit the library.



Make visits to the library a regular activity and let your children select their own books.



-Safe Internet Use



Do your research. Find safe and relevant sites and child-friendly search engines.



Make an agreement.



Create an agreement with your child that outlines which sites are allowed to visit and which areas and activities are off-limits.



Involve your child in this activity.



Stay aware.



Keep lines of communication open so you know what Web sites your child is visiting.



Pay attention to his or her surfing habits.



Let your child know that he or she can come to you in case of trouble.



Report suspicious activity.



If you or your child encounters suspicious or dangerous situations online, report them to your Internet service provider and local police.