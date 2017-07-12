Parks Day bash July 15

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Hundreds of people are expected to converge at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park July 15 to celebrate Parks Day.

A full range of activities is planned to celebrate what Alberta’s parks have to offer, says Conservation Officer Charles Bain.

Family activities, crafts and a scavenger hunt will entertain the children while park rangers will be promoting boating safety and bear awareness. The family activities will be provided by park interpreters and staff from the Grouard Native Cultural Arts Museum. A hotdog barbecue with refreshments, and a gigantic cake will keep everyone well fed.

Events run from noon to 3 p.m. in the playground between campground Loops B and C behind the shower building.

All events are free to attend and everyone is welcome, regardless of whether they are staying at the park or not.

Parks Day is an annual event where people participate in fun, educational, family-oriented events in parks across the country. Many activities highlight the important role that parks play in maintaining healthy ecosystems, protecting habitat for species-at-risk and contributing to human health and well-being.