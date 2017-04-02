Park receives funding boost

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Upgrades to MacIntyre Park were enhanced greatly on March 10, thanks to a $19,800 grant from the Government of Alberta.

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presented a cheque for $19,800 to the High Prairie Community Beautification. The money comes from the Community Facility Enhancement Program, administered by Alberta Culture and Tourism.

Larivee recognized the efforts of Beautification and its volunteers for working to make High Prairie a better place.

“I am thankful for the number of volunteers in each community to make our communities a better place,” said Larivee.

“Our government is happy to support these individuals,” added Larivee.

The MacIntyre Park upgrade is driven by Trish Long, Beautification’s vice-chair. She completed the grant application, which was successful.

High Prairie town council approved an addition $8,000 for the gazebo at MacIntyre Park at its March 14 meeting. The Alberta government grant did not include the gazebo.

“I love the idea and I think it’s great,” said Councillor Brian Panasiuk. “[But] it worries me about having a gazebo there.”

He cited potential vandalism as a concern.

The proposed gazebo is 14’ x 14’.