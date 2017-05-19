Paperwork required before addressing council

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Organizations and individuals wanting to appear as a delegation before Big Lakes County council are now required to complete an application form.

At its regular meeting May 10, council approved a recommendation to approve the application form and proceed with the new process.

“Administration is proposing an application for the public wishing to appear as a delegation to council,” CAO Roy Brideau said.

“The application will help standardize all delegations wishing to address council.”

The procedural bylaw currently requires a delegation to make a request in writing to the chief administrative officer seven days before the agenda is circulated.

“It was felt by council to have an application form that will provide us information about the delegation and the issue,” Brideau said while speaking to council.

“It allows us to research it and provide sufficient information in return.”

Reeve Ken Matthews questioned how it would affect public delegations from the gallery.

Brideau replied the application form does not apply to the open forum during each regular council meeting from 11:45 a.m. to noon.

Applications must be filed with the executive assistant and includes the date of the council meeting for the delegation, and the reason for appearing.

Delegations shall not be longer than 30 minutes, according to the procedural bylaw.