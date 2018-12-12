Panasiuk promoted

Jordan Panasiuk, left, becomes the new chief administrative officer for Big Lakes County starting Jan. 8. He stands beside Reeve Richard Simard.

Richard Froese

South Peace News



Big Lakes County has named Jordan Panasiuk its new chief administrative officer.



Council unanimously voted to promote Panasiuk to CAO from deputy CAO during a special meeting Nov. 29. Panasiuk begins his new job Jan. 8, 2019.



“I look forward to working with council, staff, and our municipal neighbors to overcome the challenges ahead and continue to provide efficient and valued services for our residents,” Panasiuk says in a news release on the county Website Dec. 3.



Panasiuk was hired by the county on Nov. 14, 2016 as the director of community services. He was appointed as deputy CAO on Aug. 14, 2017 and has been acting CAO since Sept. 1.



“On behalf of Big Lakes County council, I would like to welcome Mr. Panasiuk as the new CAO for the county,” Reeve Richard Simard says.



“During Mr. Panasiuk’s time as acting CAO, he has shown a wide range of skills and qualities that make him a great fit for this position.



“Council has full confidence in this decision and we look forward to continuing to work with him.”



Current CAO Roy Brideau will retire at the beginning of January after 39 years.