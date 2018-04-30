Palliative Care celebrating 25 years



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

“Every penny raised is spent locally.”



It’s the message from the High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society as it prepares for its 17th annual Hospice Walk Sunday, May 6.



“Please join us as we celebrate 25 years of Service [1993-2018],” says Debra Isert, Palliative Care co-ordinator.



“Donations enable us to provide initiatives within the High Prairie Health Care Complex, J.B. Wood facility, Pleasantview Lodge facility as well as other community initiatives,” she adds.



The hike is the society’s only fundraiser each year. Hike for Hospice includes volunteers from High Prairie and area who complete a short hike after canvassing for pledges around the community.



Isert says the hike has three main goals: fundraising, awareness and recognition.



“Volunteer hikers help us in achieving them all. Not only do they raise funds needed for hospice palliative care programs and services in our community, but they also help raise awareness of those programs and services.”



Money raised also provides affordable education and training opportunities for the community including family members, caregivers, community volunteers, and health care professionals.



The hike starts at Freson Bros. at noon instead of the traditional 10 a.m. Registration occurs between noon-2 p.m. The hike ends when all hikers return.



Other activities during the hike include a barbecue, draws, prizes and music. Each participant also receives a T-shirt.



To support by donation or to participate in Hike for Hospice, please contact Isert at [780] 523-6438. Pledge sheets are available at Isert’s office in the High Prairie Health Complex.



Main sponsors include Freson Bros., Plains Midstream Canada, designs by Tam, and the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association.



National Hospice Palliative Care Week is May 6-12. The local office will hold an open house May 9 starting at 1 p.m. in Room 1515 in the hospital.



This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the local organization.