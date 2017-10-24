Overwhelming demand crashes South Peace News website on election night

After getting about 4,000 hits in a 60 minute span, the southpeacenews.com website crashed.

The number of accesses were from people wanting to see local election results for the High Prairie School Division, Big Lakes County, and Town of High Prairie.

Basically, the server for the News website, located in Chicago, was overwhelmed by people trying to get results.

Spokesperson for the News website, Jeff Burgar, says the daily average of hits on the News website is about 1,000. Peak pressure runs about 150 hits per hour. “4,000 hits in probably even less time than an hour was just beyond the capacity. And actually, our logs only show those people who were successful in seeing the site. There were many, many more attempts.”

To explain, he says since it was an election, there really were not 4,000 individual people trying to get results.

“Interested people want updates as fast as they happen. So they keep looking at the numbers if they can get through. We actually had plans to keep updating, but we couldn’t get on our own site ourselves.”

“We apologize for this. It also is sort of a stress test that tells us just how much traffic all of web sites can bear. Elections don’t happen every week, but one never knows when an emergency of some kind will pressure the system. We want to be a resource and news source that can handle a bigger load. In particular, for our newspaper sites, we will definitely be upgrading,” he says.