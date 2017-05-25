Over $6,100 raised for a good cause

Numbers were down this year but the 12 participants in the High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society’s Hospice Walk May 7 still managed to raise over $6,100. Money was still being collected at press time so the amount is sure to rise. Hike for Hospice asks volunteers from High Prairie to complete a short hike at Jaycee Park after canvassing for pledges around the community. Every cent raised is spent locally by the Society. The hike has three main goals: fundraising, awareness and recognition. “Volunteer hikers help us in achieving them all. Not only do they raise funds needed for hospice palliative care programs and services in our community, but they also help raise awareness of those programs and services,” says Palliative Care coordinator Debra Isert. The hike also helps recognize the work done by volunteers.