Over $10,000 raised 1 step at a time

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Another year, another great success!



The High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society’s Violet Chalifoux Memorial Walk for Hospice May 5 raised over $10,000.



“And we still have more money coming in,” says society president Alicemary Oalnsky.



A count May 7 cited $10,036 was raised.



Olansky says the quilt raffle raised about $1,600 with the winner being Joanne Bradley. Marla Willier donated the quilt for the raffle.



Other activities raised money during the afternoon event at Freson Bros. including a donation jar and the selling of hotdogs and beverages.



Formerly called Hike for Hospice, the society asked volunteers from High Prairie and area to complete a short hike after canvassing for pledges around the community.



Every cent raised is spent locally by the society.



Society co-ordinator Debra Isert says the hike has three main goals: fundraising, awareness and recognition.



“Volunteer hikers help us in achieving them all. Not only do they raise funds needed for hospice palliative care programs and services in our community, but they also help raise awareness of those programs and services.”



The annual hike helps recognize the valuable work done by society volunteers, health care providers, and the communities across the country.



“Hospice palliative care is about dignity, quality of life, comfort and courage,” says Isert.



“Good quality palliative care should be readily available for all of us when we need it the most.”



Last year, $9,158 was collected one week after the hike with more donations still arriving. Violet Chalifoux raised the most money: $1,750.



“We appreciate everyone who helped in any way,” says Olansky. “This is our biggest fundraiser each year and with the help of the community it is always a big success.”