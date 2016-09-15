Outreach school finds new home

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Prairie View Outreach School has a new home in High Prairie.

Previously located in the former Horizon Credit Union building, the school has relocated to the former technology centre beside High Prairie Elementary School.

Space became available after the technology centre moved into the new High Prairie School Division Learning Support Centre on the east side of town last fall.

“Everything is working very well and we’ve had lots of comments from students about their new home,” says principal Moses Garaba,who also serves the role at Kinuso Outreach and Lakeside Outreach in Slave Lake.

“We have more space to accommodate individual student’s needs and learning styles.”

Prairie View Outreach was located in the credit union building since February 2011.

“It’s a good use of our resources because we were previously renting,” says Treva Emter, supervisor of instruction for the school division.

The outreach school offers an alternative learning environment to about 30 students in Grades 7-12, Garaba says.

Programming is individualized, flexible, and offered within a small, personal setting.

Besides a large general room, the outreach school also has several small rooms for individual students.

“Having the outreach school beside the elementary school makes it better to students who travel by bus,” Garaba says.

“We want to make this a place where students feel they belong, a safe place with flexibility.”

For many students, the outreach school offers a setting to where they learn better than in a traditional school.

Some also participate in programs at a regular school for courses such as shop, Garaba says.