Outlaws start well but falter in loss to Norsemen

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Outlaws lost 48-8 to the Grande Prairie Norse- men in bantam football in their final home game of the season Sept. 30.

Colby Cox ran for a touchdown from four yards on the opening offensive drive at the Outlaws led 8-0 in Peace Country Bantam Football League action.

Grande Prairie scored three touchdowns before the end of the first quarter and led 22-8 as the Norsemen sailed to victory.

“We were definitely hoping for a better result,” says head coach Tom Duchesneau.

“We have started the last two games exceptionally well, scoring touchdowns in both games on the opening drive, but we have been struggling a bit on defense trying to contain the more experienced teams.

The major by Cox was set up by Clarence Lindo who scampered 67 yards on a running play.

“Even though we are improving every week, so, too, are the other teams,” Duchesneau says.

“We continue to receive a lot of positive feedback from the teams that we face, who all comment how much we have improved over last season.”

Coaches continues to find the right fit for the players.

“We cannot place all our second-year players on one side of the ball, as that puts too much pressure on the players who have just started this season,” Duchesneau says.

“We are working to find the right balance of veteran players on offence and defense.

The Outlaws close out the season on the road when they visit the Sexsmith Shamrocks on Oct. 14 and the Grande Prairie Broncos on Oct. 21.