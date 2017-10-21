Outlaws scrimmage in the snow

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The season’s first snowfall Oct. 11 added a challenge to the High Prairie Outlaws football practice.

“Even though it was still snowing during practice and it was a chill 0 C, we had the majority of our team out for practice to prepare for the tilt against the Sexsmith Shamrocks [Oct. 14],” says head coach Tom Duchesneau.

“We are looking forward to our last two games, and by the numbers out at practice, the players are having a great time, even in some pretty harsh climates,” he adds.

The Outlaws wrap up the Peace Country Bantam Football League season when they visit the Grande Prairie Broncos on Oct. 21.