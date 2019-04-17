Outlaws, Renegades gearing up for season

Football players on the High Prairie Outlaws bantam team and High Prairie Renegades high school team are showing their skills at a higher level. In the front row, left-right, are Outlaws’ players last year Raiden Duchesneau, Jace Supernault, Waylon Lauck, Drae L’Hirondelle and Lennox Alook. In the back row, left-right, are Outlaws’ head coach Tom Duchesneau, Renegades’ players Kadin Kit, Chance Supernault, Tanner Cunningham, Evan Anderson and Renegades past head coach Troy Johnston. Missing in the photo is Austin Kerekanich.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie football forges ahead with an optimistic outlook for the coming fall season.



The Renegades return to the high school Mighty Peace Football Conference and the Outlaws prepare for their fourth year in the Peace Country Bantam Football League.



Outlaws’ head coach Tom Duchesneau will also take on the top role for the Renegades. He succeeds Troy Johnston, who is leaving the community in the summer.



“I think we are doing a great job to build a solid football organization,” Duchesneau says.



“We have 19 players eligible to move up from the Outlaws to the high school team and we expect larger numbers for the Renegades.”



The Renegades suspended play on Oct. 4 with two games left last year and gear up for their fifth season.



“Considering how far we have come within the last five years, we are very proud of ourselves,” Duchesneau says.



“Every year we have been improving and I expect the same for this season.”



He expects strong rosters for the Outlaws and the Renegades.



“We look forward to another exciting year,” Duchesneau says.



“It is important for anyone thinking about trying football to know that we support multi-sport athletes.



“We work with minor hockey, baseball, and other sports and do our best to make their schedules work with football.”



The double-duty head coach is lining up several assistants.



Duchesneau is also the new president of the High Prairie and Area Football Society.



“We thank our town and surrounding communities for all the great support and encouragement,” Duchesneau says.



“We promise to give back by putting 100 per cent effort on the field.”



Several new people serve on the board.



Others on the board include vice-president Grant Killeen, treasurer Shauna Willier and directors Kim Dumont, David Lauck and Karen Lauck.



Duchesneau welcomes more people to the board.



The society holds regular meetings the second Tuesday of each month at Amiro’s Steak House at 6:30 p.m.