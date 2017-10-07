Outlaws meet their toughest opponents

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Outlaws lost 58-8 to the Wembley Bulldogs at home on Sept. 23.

It was their most lopsided loss all season in Peace County Bantam Football League action.

Dillon Calihoo carried the ball in for a touchdown on the Outlaws’ third play of the game and Colby Cox ran in the two-point convert.

“But after that, the Bulldogs moved their big linebackers out to the halfback position which shut down our running game,” head coach Tom Duchesneau says.

He says the team showed some bright spots against the Bulldogs, who are undefeated in league play.

“Although the score was lopsided, there were many positives we can pull from the game,” Duchesneau says.

“We didn’t take many penalties and we were able to add another element to our game with some nice punts.”

He gave top marks to the stronger opponents.

“Hats off to the Wembley Bulldogs, which is a very good team with a lot of players in their third year of bantams,”

They previously defeated the Peace River Prospectors 52-16 and the Grande Prairie Raiders 42-16.

High Prairie hosted the Grande Prairie Norsemen on Sept 30 in their final home game of the season.

The Outlaws close out the season on the road with two gams.