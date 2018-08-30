Outlaws kicks off at home Aug. 29



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Minor football kicks off as the High Prairie Outlaws host the Sexsmith Shamrocks on Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m.



Winless in their first two seasons in the Peace Country Bantam Football League, the Outlaws are optimistic about their fist victory.



“I think our team looks very strong this year, we have several returning players that will be in their senior year of bantams,” says head coach Tom Duchesneau.



“We were competitive with most of the teams last year, and I feel that we will be better in every aspect of our game this year.”



He expects the Outlaws will record their fist win in its history.



“Not many coaches like to boast about how they are going to do in the season, but I can say very confidently that other teams in the league will have to take every game with us very seriously,” Duchesneau says.



“Our defense is very strong this year, hopefully, the fans will see several forced turnovers.



“Our offense will also be stronger this year, which provides us with more options in our running and passing game.”



High Prairie hosts four games at homes this season.



Other home games on the schedule, the Outlaws host Grande Prairie Norsemen on Sept. 8 at 2 p.m., Grande Prairie Broncos on Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. and Peace River Prospectors on Oct. 13 at 2 p.m.