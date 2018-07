Outlaws kick off season Aug. 30

Following is the High Prairie Bantam Outlaws 2018 schedule, and the 2018 Peace Country Bantam Football League schedule. Schedule is subject to change.

Peace Country Bantam Football League

Team GP W L PF PA Pts

Grande Prairie Broncos 0 0 0 0 0 0

Grande Prairie Norsemen 0 0 0 0 0 0

Grande Prairie Raiders 0 0 0 0 0 0

High Prairie Outlaws 0 0 0 0 0 0

Peace River Prospectors 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sexsmith Shamrocks 0 0 0 0 0 0

West County Bulldogs 0 0 0 0 0 0

High Prairie Outlaws Schedule

1. Wed., Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. Shamrocks at Outlaws

2. Sat., Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. Norsemen at Outlaws

3. Sat., Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. Outlaws at Bulldogs

4. Sat., Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. Broncos at Outlaws

5. Sat., Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. Prospectors at Outlaws

6. Sat., Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. Outlaws at Raiders

League Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 25

Norsemen at Prospectors 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Shamrocks at Outlaws 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 8

Bulldogs at Raiders 10 a.m.

Norsemen at Outlaws 2 p.m.

Prospectors at Broncos 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 15

Shamrocks at Broncos 10 a.m.

Raiders at Prospectors 2 p.m.

Outlaws at Bulldogs 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22

Broncos at Norsemen 10 a.m.

Bulldogs at Prospectors 2 p.m.

Raiders at Shamrocks 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Norsemen at Raiders 10 a.m.

Broncos at Outlaws 2 p.m.

Shamrocks at Bulldogs 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Bulldogs at Norsemen 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 10

Raiders at Broncos 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Prospectors at Outlaws 2 p.m.

Norsemen at Shamrocks 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 19

Broncos at Bulldogs 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20

Prospectors at Shamrocks 10 a.m.

Outlaws at Raiders 2 p.m.