Outlaws host jamboree



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Minor football was in the spotlight as the High Prairie Outlaws hosted the Peace Country Bantam Football League jamboree June 24 at E.W. Pratt field.



All seven teams in the league participated in action played on a half field. Offensive units had a series of 10 plays and a game time limit of 45 minutes.



“I was very impressed with the play of the entire team,” says third- year head coach Tom Duchesneau.



“Even though the weather was very hot and we played three games in a row, the players were still giving 100 per cent and wanted to keep playing.”



Battling against league opponents showed the Outlaws where they have grown and need to improve.



“We were a little surprised at how well a couple of teams could throw the long ball which caught us a bit off guard,” Duchesneau says.



“The players learned how quickly they need to read and react to the plays.



“We will make a few adjustments to better defend against an offense that can throw long balls.”



He is optimistic about the upcoming season as the still winless Outlaws resume practicing on Aug. 8.



“We received a lot of positive comments from parents, coaches, and players from around the league on how well the event was hosted,” Duchesneau says.



“Outlaw parents, players, and fans should be in for a very entertaining season.”



The Outlaws kick off their third season in the league when they host the Sexsmith Shamrocks on Aug. 29 at 2 p.m