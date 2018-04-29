Court Docket – Couple’s dispute erupts over cigarette

H.P. docket

April 16, 2018

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A young man visiting High Prairie last month will be paying a hefty fine after he abused his former female spouse.

Donovan Yahey, 35, of Fort St. John, pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court April 16. He was fined $1,000, plus a $300 victim fine surcharge.

Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau told court that Yahey assaulted a female at the Peavine Inn and Suites with two young children in the room on March 27. The two were arguing over a cigarette.

“He lost his temper and held her against the wall,” Arseneau said.

Both adults were intoxicated. Loud voices led staff to call police.

“Domestic assault makes it more serious,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said during sentencing.

“If this had been more serious, it would have led to jail time,” he added.

Duty counsel Bruce Maunder spoke for Yahey in court, telling Judge Shynkar that Yahey is taking full responsibility.

In addition to the fine, Judge Shynkar sentenced Yahey to probation for nine months. Part of the order includes he completes anger management and treatment, and have no contact with the victim. The two have separated.



– – – – – – –



Myron Keith Bowles, 40, of Edmonton, was sentenced to 60 days after pleading guilty to failing to comply with conditions.

Court heard that Bowles failed to report to his bail supervisor as ordered by court.

“Authorities want to know when and where Mr. Bowles is on release,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said.

Bowles was released about 90 days before his court appearance, said Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau.

“He has a very serious record of violence,” he added.



– – – – – – –



Drake Willier-Bellerose was fined $1,000, plus a $300 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

The charge arose after he was stopped by High Prairie RCMP at Mac’s convenience store after leaving the Cozy Corner Pub on March 17 at 2:30 a.m., Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau told court.

Willier-Bellerose recorded breath samples of 100 mg.

In addition to the fine, he was automatically suspended from driving for one year.



– – – – – – –



Jesse Hawryliw-Letendre, 26, of High Prairie, was fined $1,000, plus a $300 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol over 80 mg.

Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau told court the charge arose March 24 after the accused was stopped by High Prairie RCMP leaving the Cozy Corner Pub.

“He could barely respond to police and he admitted to having a few drinks,” said Arseneau.

Hawryliw-Letendre was suspended from driving for one year in addition to the fine.

A charge of refusing or failing to provide a breath sample was dropped.



– – – – – – –



Jerrod Ray Cunningham, 32, of East Prairie, was fined $1,000, plus a $300 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to refusing to provide a breath sample.

Court heard that Cunningham was stopped by High Prairie RCMP on Jan. 21 around 2:40 a.m., Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau told court.

In addition to the fine, Cunningham was also suspended from driving for one year.



– – – – – – –



Bobbi Jo Halcrow was fined $300, plus a victim fine surcharge of $90, after pleading guilty to obstructing a peace officer.

The Grouard resident fled police by driving a vehicle with a passenger inside who was being sought by police, said Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau.



– – – – – – –



Daryl Le Grande Halcrow, 26, of High Prairie, was fined $200, plus a victim fine surcharge of $60, after being found guilty of failing to appear in court for a trial.

Lawyer Harry Jong spoke for the accused in court.

“He had his dates mixed up,” said Jong.



– – – – – – –



Evan Lyle Perry, 28, appeared in court and pleaded guilty two charges.

The High Prairie man was convicted of failing to comply with conditions, and failing to appear in court.

Perry was fined $200, plus a $60 victim fine surcharge, on each charge.

The charges arose when Perry was found intoxicated against a court order. After, Perry did not attend court as required.



– – – – – – –



Ian Timothy Weesemat was fined $150, plus a victim fine surcharge of $45, after pleading guilty to failing to comply with an undertaking.

Weesemat was in a vehicle and intoxicated when stopped by High Prairie RCMP in Gift Lake on March 14, Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau said.

Police stopped the vehicle, then noted an odour of liquor in the vehicle. Weesemat, who appeared in court via CCTV from the Peace River Correctional Centre, admitted to drinking alcohol.