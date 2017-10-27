Osmose site plans to be revealed at public meeting

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plans to remediate contaminated land in Faust previously operated by the Alberta Osmose Wood Preservers Ltd. will be presented at a public meeting in the coming months.

Alberta Environment and Parks has received up to $550,000 in funding through the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Fund, says a report presented to Big Lakes County council from Pat Olansky, director of planning and development, at its regular meeting Oct. 11.

“They want to present plans to council and the community before they start work,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.

AEP officials want to consult with council and the community when options from the exposure control plan are developed, Olansky says.

The exposure control plan contract will be posted shortly on the Alberta Purchasing Connection website, she adds.

Three separate contracts for the project will be tendered.

Olansky reports that the contract for the aerial mapping by drone was scheduled for Oct. 6, followed by civil engineering for capping the surface and the exposure control plan.

Citizens learned at a community meeting July 11 in Faust that the best option to deal with the contaminated Faust osmose site is to put some dirt over it and leave it alone, as presented in a report issued by Amec Foster Wheeler.

Faust was the site of a wood-treating and -preserving site from 1961-69 before a fire closed the site. Several products known to cause cancer were used to treat the wood.

Senior hydrogeologist Leslie Handy presented the report and reminded the crowd of 75 that some of the contamination occurs naturally in nature.

The few samples outside the fenced area that indicated high levels of contamination were probably due to equipment carrying dirt and dropping it at a specific location.

Handy said the 1969 fire was the main cause of dispersal of contaminants when an explosion spread materials.

Samples taken indicated that the closer to the actual site, the higher the contamination.