Osmose clean-up plan progresses



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Work progresses to remediate contaminated land in Faust previously operated by the Alberta Osmose Wood Preservers Ltd.



Plans were presented by Alberta Environment and Parks at an open house April 26 in Faust.



“It’s all good,” says Big Lakes County Faust Councillor Robert Ny- gaard.



“Alberta Environment is working hard to get it all cleaned up so it’s safe for public use.”



Site work is expected to start next year, says Jamie Hanlon, AEP communications advisor.



“We hope to get a tender by the end of the year,” Hanlon says.



Only the contractor will know the time expected to clean the site, she notes.



Identified sites will be capped as the main way to protect land.



Contamination has not affected water, including Lesser Slave Lake, says one AEP official.



“No contamination has been found on the downgrade toward the lake and away from site contamination,” says hydrogeologist Rafael Jerez.



AEP plans to periodically monitor groundwater and integrity of the soil cap.



Residents expressed optimism but still had some concerns.



“I have to go with the scientists,” Wally Gar- rick says.



“If they say this work will allow the property to be contained and safe, and make it into public space, I’m in full favour of it.”



Many also want to be confident of good drinking water.



“For peace of mind, even though I was assured chemicals from the site have not impacted the lake, I would still like to have our water source tested,” Garrick says.



He and Wendy Freeman shared the same issue as a delegation at the county council meeting April 25.



“We want to know if our drinking water is safe and it will ease lot of peoples’ minds,” Freeman says.



Reeve Ken Matthews says administration will research their concern and respond to the residents.



“I want to be assured of good drinking water,” Freeman repeated as she reviewed the plan at the open house.



She adds other similar contamination sites in Alberta have experienced capping that leaks. She doesn’t want a repeat of the situation in Faust.



“If it has happened in the past, who’s to say it won’t happen in the future?” Freeman asks.



“Why don’t they just clean it up?”



A variety of combinations of clay, topsoil, and seed will be used to control exposed areas based on the concentrations of the contaminants of concerns.



Areas of highest concentration will be fenced off while potential trails will be directed away from the source zone.