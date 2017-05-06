Options available, man learns hard way

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A young man will spend two weeks in jail for not reporting to his probation officer.

Jeremy Jay Max Grey, 34, of Grande Prairie, was sentenced to 14 days in jail for breaching probation after appearing in High Prairie provincial court April 24 by CCTV and pleading guilty.

Court heard Grey failed to report to probation as directed, said Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett.

“He failed to give a valid reason.”

Grey’s lawyer, Harry Jong, replied he moved to Grande Prairie from Gift Lake and didn’t have a vehicle or cell phone to contact probation.

“He’s says it’s all his fault,” Jong says.

Grey was reminded of other available options.

“You can transfer probation orders when you move,” said Judge B.R. Hougestol said.