One woman’s mission

High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society co-ordinator Debra Isert, left, accepts a $1,000 donation from money raised by Roni Davis Feb. 27.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie woman is so grateful for the service provided during the death of her father she is giving back.



Roni Davis recently raised $1,000 to donate to the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society, and she is planning on giving more.



“They really helped out when my dad [Sam Peters] passed away,” says Davis.



“When my mom needed a break, Debbie [Isert] came in and sat with my dad.”



Isert is palliative care’s co-ordinator.



Davis adds it’s the little things that also counted when needed most.



“There was coffee and tea, and they provided a cot if you wanted to stay the night.”



After her dad passed away, Davis heard the society needed help financially. Davis felt the need to step forward and offer help.



“I put it out there and I was able to raise $1,000,” she says.



Davis opened an account in her name on Facebook asking for pledges. The account, which is still open, will accept more donations.



“People can me a donation to the [High Prairie] Palliative Care Society at any time, or contact Debbie at the society’s office,” says Davis.



Davis also plans on selling bracelets when they arrive in about two weeks, and raffling a quilt.