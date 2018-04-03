One more medal!

On March 16-17 the St. Andrew’s Saints junior high girl’s basketball team headed off to 2J Zones in Fairview. They opened the tournament with a victory against the Ridgeview Huskies. In the semi-finals the girls suffered a tough defeat against Valleyview Hillside. The Saints, however, bounced back with a victory in the bronze medal game against the hometown Fairview Cobras. The bronze medal capped off a dominant season for the Saints, who won both the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League and High Prairie School Division titles. Shown with their bronze medals in Fairview are the Saints. In the front row, left-right, are Macey Shaw and Daisy Porisky. In the middle row, left-right, are Brooke Gauchier, Kendyl Backs, Jessica Gordon, and Elle MacIntosh. In the back row, left-right, are assistant coach Christian Collett, Abby Cottingham, Ella Deering, Finn Marko, Georgia Boerchers, Heidi Porisky, Sage Keay, and head coach Wade Deering. Missing is Madison Price.