Old Enilda fire hall asking price: $1

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The old Enilda fire hall could soon become property of the Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture.



At its regular meeting March 27, Big Lakes County council approved a recommendation to sell the property to the society for $1.



“They want the hall,” says Reeve Richard Simard.



The society has a lease for hall until Dec. 31, 2020 for $1 a year.



Big Lakes can simply transfer the title, says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



“The Municipal Government Act states that if a municipality proposes to transfer or grant an estate or interest in land for less than its market value, it does not have to be advertised if it is to be used by a non-profit organization,” she adds.



“It is recommended the council proceed with a sale of the lot to the EDSRC.”



EDSRC will consider the matter at its next meeting.