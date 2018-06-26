Okimaw honoured by Holy Family



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

St. Andrew’s students continue to let their light shine.



Grade 11 student Lezane Okimaw received an Honourable Mention for the 2018 Honouring Spirit: Indigenous Student Award on June 14.



The award is given by the Alberta School Boards Association and recognizes First Nations, Métis and Inuit students who model strength and commitment in the pursuit of their personal education path.



“Lezane is a very deserving recipient of this award. I have had the pleasure of watching him grow up and become the mature young man he is today,” says St. Andrew’s School principal Marc Lamoureux in a news release.



Okimaw has gone out of his way to establish relationships with students across the school. He regularly visits Grade 4 students to help in any way he can. He has become a role model for younger students by modeling positive, responsible behaviours.



Formerly known as the Indigenous Shining Student Award, the Honouring Spirit: Indigenous Student Award has been enhanced and expanded.