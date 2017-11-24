Oil, gas businesses diversifying to survive tough times

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Local businesses counting on the oil and gas industry for work have reached out to other avenues to expand their services.

“It’s forced businesses to diversify,” says Arlen Quartly, president of the High Prairie Oilmen’s Association.

“You have to diversify to survive.”

Since the oil and gas sector started to slow down in September 2014 when the economic downturn struck, many businesses have closed, laid off staff or cut back on hours, he says.

“I think the economy has plateaued in the last couple of years and maintained at the current level,” Quartly says.

The price of a barrel of oil was $50.90 on Oct. 11, slightly higher than the level of $50.79 on the same date in 2016.

The lowest was $42 on June 21, 2017 after the highest mark of $54.45 on Feb. 23, 2017.

“It bounces around $40-$55,” Quartly says.

While previous downturns were based on factors in Alberta, Canada and North America, he says the current situation is caused by much broader issues.

“The price of oil is directly related to world production and global issues, supply and demand, and world turmoil and conflict with large countries that use up the supply,” Quartly says.

Several contracting businesses have also pulled people and resources out of the oil and gas industry and into other sectors such as forestry and agriculture, he says.

“It’s affected everybody,” says Quartly, owner of Sunstone Energy Services.

He says the diverse economy of the High Prairie region is helping the local area to survive better during the downturn than other neighbouring communities such as Slave Lake and Peace River that rely heavily on the oil and gas industry.

Only the rising price of a barrel of oil will help spur more activity in the energy industry.

“If the price of oil gets into the $65-$70 barrel range, that makes it a safe area where oil companies make a better profit,” Quartly says.

“It puts a better positive for companies and employees.”

Sluggish activity in the energy industry also hurts rural municipalities such as Big Lakes County that has seen a loss of property tax revenue in the past two years.

The county suffered a loss of $1 million in 2016 in linear tax revenue, which includes pipelines and it continues to grow.

Long-term planning is also a priority as the county faces reduced revenue from linear assessment.

“We will plan for recovery on a three-year to five-year timeline,” says Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services, who mentioned the priorities for preparing the 2018 budget at its regular meeting Sept. 13.

“It looks like linear values are going down; it’s not rosy.”

Only one thing will improve that: an economic turnaround.