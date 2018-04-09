Police officer waits for impaired verdict June 27

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A top cop with High Prairie RCMP charged with impaired driving operation will return to court in late June for a decision of her trial.



The case of Anita Lee Doktor returned to High Prairie provincial court April 9 when a date of decision was set for June 27 in Slave Lake provincial court.



No suitable date could be determined for High Prairie before duty counsel Harry Jong was able confirm a date.



Doktor was on trial for a full day Feb. 21 before Judge J.K. Sihra adjourned the trial for the Crown prosecutor and defense lawyer Shannon Gunn Emery (formerly Prithipaul) to submit written arguments.



“The defense lawyer and the special Crown prosecutor are both from Edmonton and they’re happy they won’t have to drive as far to High Prairie,” Jong says.



Doktor was placed on administrative duties since she was charged Dec. 5, 2016, RCMP K Division communications officer Cpl. Chris Warren says.



She has served with the RCMP for more than 10 years and a corporal for about two years.



Doktor was charged in High Prairie by Peace River RCMP.



She is currently posted with McLennan RCMP.