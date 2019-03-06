Office hours extended

Richard Froese
South Peace News

Big Lakes County office will be open part of the lunch hour to better serve the community.

The county office will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. starting April 1.

At its regular meeting Feb. 27, council approved a recommendation to increase office hours at its main county building in High Prairie.

“The office should be opened right through the lunch hour,” Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell says.

Starting next month, the main office will open 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. and close from noon to 12:30 p.m.

The office is now open from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and closed from noon to 1 p.m.

“A staff survey was conducted and 76 per cent agreed to the change,” says CAO Jordan Panasiuk, who recommended the change.

“Staff felt it was better for the public to have a half-hour window and all staff will be available.”

A survey shows a high rate of walk-in visitors occur the first two hours after the office reopens in the afternoon.

The peak of phone calls is also recorded during the noon hour.

