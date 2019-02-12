High Prairie Health Complex is now able to deliver babies as the obstetrics program opens. Standing left-right, are Sarah Bowdridge, daughter Kadince, four months old, Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman and Lesser Slave Lake MLA and Children’s Services Minister Danielle Larivee.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie hospital is having a baby.



A new obstetrics program at the High Prairie Health Complex is giving families the option to have babies in their community for the first time since 2007.



The program was unveiled by Health Minister Sarah Hoffman during a news conference in the hospital Feb. 6.



“I’m so pleased families will be able to have their babies closer to home,” Hoffman says.



Lesser Slave Lake MLA and Children’s Services Minister Danielle Larivee also celebrated the news.



Obstetrics was scheduled to start in October 2018.



“As a former nurse and as a mom, I know how critical it is that the life-changing and life- saving services we need are available close to home, when we need them,” Larivee says.



Obstetrics began in January 2019 and will expand over the next several months to provide families with high-quality care in their local hospital before, during and after birth.



Space and equipment was installed in the new health complex that opened in April 2017.



Before opening the obstetrics program, High Prairie could offer only emergency births and C-sections.



Most families drive to Peace River, Grande Prairie, Slave Lake or Edmonton to deliver their babies.



It’s what happened to young mother Sarah Bowdridge, of High Prairie, who is delighted with the news.



“It will provide a lot of peace of mind for expectant mothers,” says Bowdridge, who travelled to Grande Prairie.



“It means less travel time on the highways back and forth to various doctors’ appointments in all types of weather.”



She says it is valuable to build relationships with staff throughout the pregnancy.



“I am thankful that my community is able to provide those services for future expectant moms,” Bowdridge says.



The High Prairie hospital expects to support about 100 mothers and families each year.



Another speaker was Greg Cummings, Alberta Health Service chief zone officer for the north.



“A lot of effort and commitment has gone into building a new obstetrics team,” says Cummings.



“We are confident that the team will provide safe, excellent, state-of- the-art medical and technical care, as well as comfort, warmth and attention for families.”



A core group of staff and physicians has completed education and advanced training in obstetrical services, including anesthesia for safe C-section operations.