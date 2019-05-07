Obituary – Wanda Buchanan

Wanda Buchanan

It is with love and sadness that we announce the passing of Wanda Buchanan after a stoic battle with cancer.



Wanda was a daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, and cousin, an aunt, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Her creativity, determination, and drive to make the world better helped shape the communities she lived and worked in.



Wanda had a passion for the outdoors and gardening, even now her deck is a colourful array of flowers. In recent years she ticked many items off her bucket list including adventures to Central America and San Francisco, and she frequently found reasons to tour the skies in helicopters, float planes or hot air balloons.



Wanda is survived by: her 3 sons, Brennan, Brett and Brook; her two sisters Kim and Lois; brother Greg; and her grandchildren.



Please join us in celebrating her colourful life at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Elks Hall, 5211 49 St. in High Prairie. Remember to wear something colourful!



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cross-Cancer Institute or the Canada Mental Health Association.