Obituary – Violet Helen Chalifoux

Violet Chalifoux

Violet Helen Chalifoux, long-time resident of High Prairie, lost her battle with cancer on Jan. 27, 2019, at the age of 74 years.



Violet was born to parents Louis and Clara Anderson in 1944. She was the eldest of 11 children.



In 1961, Violet married Peter Chalifoux at St. Anthony’s church in Big Prairie. Together they had six children of their own: Debra, Darrell, Colin, Kelly, Dale and Bob. Throughout their 58-year marriage, Peter and Violet raised many of her siblings when her mother died at a very young age. They also raised their first grandchild, Bernadette, as well as various nieces and nephews over the years.



Throughout this time, Violet obtained many credentials and certifications leading up to her 40+ years working at J.B. Wood Extended care, continuing to provide foot care for patients until the time that she was diagnosed.



In her early year’s Violet enjoyed sporting activities and was a long-time member of the Rockette’s baseball team. As she got older she was an avid reader, with numerous subscriptions filling the mailbox every month.



In the summer, yard work and marigolds were her therapy; she was outside tending to her plants morning to night. If she could not get outside, she had a houseful of indoor plants that needed her care.



She was often spotted in the aisles of the grocery store, visiting her many friends and acquaintances long into the evenings after a shift at the nursing home … she looked forward to her daily phone calls from her closest friends, as that was her “downtime” from a hectic day. She was a social butterfly and was never too busy for anyone. As her illness progressed, it saddened her that her body could no longer handle the strenuous trips to the grocery store.



Our family would like to express our gratitude to the staff of the Chapel of Memories for guiding us through this difficult process with care and compassion from beginning to end. We would also like to thank the staff of the High Prairie Hospital. The ambulance personnel and all of the nursing staff for the exceptional care and communication they provided and to Dr. du Toit for your care and concern over the years, especially during her final days with us.



A special thank you to the many family members, friends and associates who brought food, beverages and support during those long days at the hospital. The flowers, sympathy cards, donations and visitors are too numerous to mention individually, but we are forever grateful for your thoughtfulness.



Thank you to Father Bill Bernard and the many home visits over the months, as well as the very personalized mass. To Gail Gladue, who donated her time catering the wonderful luncheon, to Audrey Anderson and Rocky Walker for providing the music she pre-selected for her service and to the Kapawe’no First Nation for their help and support throughout this journey.



Thank you to all the people who stepped in to assist in setting up seating and tables for the luncheon, as well as serving, cleaning and the quick and seamless dismantling afterward. Finally, to you six special ladies, who walked along side her as we celebrated her life, we are grateful and honoured that you accepted her request.



Violet was predeceased by: her mother [Clara]; her father [Louis]; her brother [Fred]; her grandson [Jeremy]; her son-in-law [Edward Couturier]; her son [Darrell, “Pud”]; since Darrell’s passing in 1994, she has been an active member of the High Prairie Palliative Care Society, a tradition we plan to carry on in both of their memories.



Violet has left behind many who will miss her dearly; she has touched many lives with her generosity and kind spirit, she will be missed by many.