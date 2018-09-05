Obituary – Verna Jeanette Pearson

Verna [Chi-Girl] Jeanette Pearson was born at Stinking Lake, now known as Winagami Lake, on April 17, 1944. Verna was a lady who had a very strong faith in God.



Verna was a hobby farmer and a camp cook. If she wasn’t working in her garden, then you would find her in the kitchen doing her canning or cooking up a delicious meal. She did live her life like she was going to feed an army through her garden and kitchen skills.



In the winter, she would be at her sewing machine making quilts, tops for herself, doll clothes or just mending clothes.



Verna was predeceased by: her mother, Mary Jane Cardinal; her father, Clifford Cardinal; her biological grandfather, Adolph Ghostkeeper; four sons, Rocky, Leon, Shane and Clifford; a baby girl at birth; two brothers, John and Ronald; and one sister, Cory.



Left to mourn are: five boys, Christopher, Lief [Tracy], Shawn, Lynn and Kenny; grandchildren Cheyenne Wainwright, Kasia Cardinal, Kori Lynn Cardinal, Dustin Chalifoux, Tamara Kendrew, Katie [Daniel] Vice, Cody and Tasha Kendrew; siblings Peter [Violet] Chalifoux, Yvonne Fornahl, Esther Belcourt, Nancy Legrande; one aunt, mother’s sister Florence Beaudry; and many nieces and nephews.



She was dearly loved by the Pearson family and, of course, her dear friend Nancy.



She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.