Sandi Lynn Smith, a long time resident of Calgary, passed away Oct. 2, 2017, at the age of 50 years.

Sandi was born June 2, 1967 in High Prairie.

She leaves to mourn: her mother, Diane Coleman, of Smith, Alta.; daughter Chelsea, of Edmonton; Travis, of Sparwood, B.C.: two granddaughters, Ella and Madi; brothers Darryl and Eldon of Vancouver; and sister, LoriAnne of Mississippi; as well as aunts and uncles.