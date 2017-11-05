Obituary – Sammy Lawrence Andrews

Sammy Lawrence Andrews, a lifelong resident of Peavine Metis Settlement, passed away on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at the age of 69 years.

Sammy was born on Sept. 9, 1948 in High Prairie. Throughout his working years, Sammy worked in many different areas, but Buchanan’s always held a special place in his heart until he retired at the age of 67.

Sammy was predeceased by his parents, George and Clara Andrews.

He is survived by his long time companion, Diane Coleman, and Chelsea Smith, whom he took as his own daughter.

We would like to thank Father George for the wonderful service he held at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church.

A very special thank you to Elaine at the Chapel of Memories for handling the funeral services.

A very special to Dr. Neazel and the nursing staff for the wonderful care they gave Sammy during his stay at the hospital.

We would like to thank the Anderson ladies for the wonderful dinner they served after the burial.

Many thanks go out to Peavine Metis Settlement, Freson Bros., Monahan Ford, Mr. and Mrs. Greg Buchanan, West Fraser, the High Prairie RCMP, family and friends, and to Lorraine Anderson for driving Sammy to Grande Prairie for his chemo treatment.

If we forgot to thank anyone else, we are sorry, but thank you very much for being there at the time of our loss.

– Diane and Chelsea.