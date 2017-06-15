Obituary – Robert Lloyd Cunningham

Robert Lloyd Cunningham was born May 4, 1932 and was called and passed over in his home in Kinuso with his wife by his side on June 4, 2017 at the age of 85 years.

Bob will be missed by: his loving wife, Gertie; his children, Wayne [Alanna], Susan, Terry Lynn [Ed] and Bobbi; his grandchildren, Robert Coy, Katelynn, Jeri, Jenna, Harley, Chey- anne, Candice, and Ryan; and great-grandchildren Lance, Brennen, Brooklynn, Evander, Lynessa and Annika; and claimed family Erika [Bill], Elecia, Ethan, Debbie, Randice [Randy], East- on, Carson, Tracey [Jason], Nicole, Soren, and Meagan; and his siblings Chester [Elzaida], June, Len [Kim], Ken [Kathy]; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Bob was predeceased by: his parents, Walter and Maria Cunningham; his son, Rocky, in 1984; and siblings Glenn, Hank, Theresa, Reva, and Sykes; and his nephew, Paul.

Bob was born the second of 10 children on May 4, 1932 to Walter and Maria Cunningham in a home in St. Albert weighing 9.9 pounds. They lived in Slave Lake, moving when Bob was six to Wayne, where they worked as coal miners.

The Cunningham family was a strong Metis Catholic family and he served Mass from the ages of 6-22 for Father Molinar up to four Masses a Sunday.

Always a hard-working man, Bob started in the mines as a young boy driving horses. He then went to the rigs, and back to mining before starting with Texaco, which turned into Esso where he stayed until he retired.

Bob met Gertie in the Rivers Hotel in Whitecourt, Alta., where she worked as a waitress. She thought he was a very handsome man. They were married April 8, 1961 in Carbon. There were many moves in the first years of marriage. Their family quickly grew with Rocky Peter William Dec. 20, 1962 in Pincher Creek, Robert Wayne Jan. 12, 1964 in Calgary, Susan Nadene Aug. 7, 1965 in Pincher Creek, Terry Lynn Marie June 27, 1967 in High Prairie and then Bobbi Jean Feb. 11, 1977 in High Prairie.

The family moved often. Some of the main stops were Coalman, Deer Mountain, High Level and the farm in Kinuso which they bought in 1974 and raised mixed animals, Simmental cattle and family.

Bob was very community minded and coached many sports and was a 4-H leader. He was on many committees and enjoyed volunteering. Education was very important to him and he was so proud that all of his children and grandchildren have attended post secondary education.

His home was always full of family, friends, food and laughter.