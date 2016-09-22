Obituary – Richard [Keith] Stewart

Richard [Keith] Stewart was born Sept. 12, 1940 to Pearl and Jack Stewart in High Prairie. He grew up on a farm 3 1/2 miles south of High Prairie with his two sisters, Marilyn and Linda.

When he was 18 he and Bill Gustafson hitchhiked to Fort Nelson, B.C. There he got a job working for his uncle Walter Williscroft working on a bridge crew on the Alaska Highway. He worked there until 1963, then returned to High Prairie.

Soon after returning to High Prairie, he met Faye Imes from Spirit River, Alta. After a three-month courtship they were married March 28, 1964. They lived in town until 1977 when they moved to the farm four miles south of High Prairie. While living in town they welcomed three little boys into their lives: Darin Keith on Sept. 20, 1966; Kelly Dean on Aug. 27, 1968; and Kenneth Daryl on Oct. 18, 1971.

After 1964 Keith worked hauling freight for Grimshaw Trucking, and hauling drilling mud for Walter Chudoba. Then he and Murray Couch operated the BA, Gulf Oil, now Petro Canada bulk fuel station for over 20 years.

Keith then worked for the I.D. [now Big Lakes County] for several years. His last job was at the Monahan Ford towing business with Bob Langenhahn for several years. He always did a little farming on his days off so he had a very busy life. As well as his work he enjoyed many years coaching and driving his boys and many others to and from hockey games.

Keith loved his home on the farm and was always busy with his boys, work and his yard. Keith and Faye also enjoyed 17 winters in Arizona away from the cold. He did truly love his winters in Arizona. He enjoyed the warm weather and the social life. He was always happy visiting and telling his little stories.

Keith and Faye now have three lovely daughters-in-law: Valerie [Darin], Natascha [Kelly], and Jennifer [Kenny], and six wonderful grandchildren: Dean, Dallas, Seriena, Natalie, Vanessa and Rebecca.

Keith enjoyed life. After he was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer he said, “I’ve had a good life, what more could I ask?”

That was Keith, always positive no matter what the situation. His kind, caring positive way plus his big smile will be with us always.

Keith was predeceased by: his parents, Jack and Pearl Stewart; and one sister, Marilyn.

Keith passed away peacefully in the High Prairie Hospital with his wife Faye, and sister Linda, by his side on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the age of 75 years.

A celebration of Keith’s life was held Aug. 29 at the High Prairie Elks Stampede Hall. The eulogist was Kelly Stewart, and soloist Don Imes.

Pallbearers were Darin Stewart, Kenny Stewart, Dallas Stewart, Kelly Stewart, Dean Stewart and David Kocon.

A private family interment occurred at the High Prairie and District Cemetery.

Donations may be made to STARS and/or the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society as expressions of sympathy.