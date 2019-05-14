Obituary – Reg Cook

Reg Cook, left, and his family were very proud of winning several fishing tournaments, including the Golden Walleye Classic. Above, Reg is shown with a trophy from the Faust Walleye Tournament with his son, Aaron.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Reginald Arthur Cook of Faust.



Reggie passed away on Feb. 5, 2019 after a long, hard battle with cancer.



Reg is survived by: his loving wife of over 60 years, Pearl; daughter Cindy, and her children, Aaron and Vanessa; son Dave [Bonnie] and their children, Rod, Ashley, Riley and Loren; son Ken [Ruth] and their children Allen, Chris, Kelly, Samantha, Nick, Jessica, Kenisha, Jamie, Amanda, Patricia, and Jacob; son Terry, and his children Kiefer, Terry and Tia; and youngest son Sid, and his children Darcy, Terri-Lee and Katherine; his son Floyd’s boys, Mark and Travis; 30 great-grandchildren; and his beautiful sister Edna Forchuck; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



Reggie is pre-deceased by: his son Floyd in 1994, and grandson Jayson in 2009.



Reggie was born Dec. 13, 1941 to Philomene and Jim Cook. He was the second last child of a large family.



A Celebration of Life for Reggie Cook will be held on May 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Faust Royal Purple Hall.