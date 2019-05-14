It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Reginald Arthur Cook of Faust.
Reggie passed away on Feb. 5, 2019 after a long, hard battle with cancer.
Reg is survived by: his loving wife of over 60 years, Pearl; daughter Cindy, and her children, Aaron and Vanessa; son Dave [Bonnie] and their children, Rod, Ashley, Riley and Loren; son Ken [Ruth] and their children Allen, Chris, Kelly, Samantha, Nick, Jessica, Kenisha, Jamie, Amanda, Patricia, and Jacob; son Terry, and his children Kiefer, Terry and Tia; and youngest son Sid, and his children Darcy, Terri-Lee and Katherine; his son Floyd’s boys, Mark and Travis; 30 great-grandchildren; and his beautiful sister Edna Forchuck; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Reggie is pre-deceased by: his son Floyd in 1994, and grandson Jayson in 2009.
Reggie was born Dec. 13, 1941 to Philomene and Jim Cook. He was the second last child of a large family.
A Celebration of Life for Reggie Cook will be held on May 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Faust Royal Purple Hall.
Obituary – Reg Cook
