Obituary – Peter Dalton

Surrounded by loved ones, Peter A. V. Dalton of Enderby, B.C. passed away March 7, 2017 at age of 83 years in Salmon Arm, B.C.

Peter was born Oct. 22, 1933 in Edmonton to Joseph and Mathilde [nee Gagnon] of Joussard. Peter was the youngest of 10 children, all of whom predeceased him except for his sister, Emma Carrier, of Leduc, AB.

He was a career military man, entering the RCAF at age 17 and serving for 37 years, first as an enlisted soldier, then commissioned as an officer, rising to the rank of captain. Some of his military postings included Cold Lake, AB, Baden Solingen and Lahr, Germany, Holberg, B.C., Chibougamau and Valcartier, QC, Penhold, AB, and Beaverlodge. He also serve peacekeeping missions in Egypt, Cypress and the Golan Heights. He also worked in the Arctic on radar stations.

Peter was married Aug. 8, 1959 in Guy, to Gisele [nee Beaudoin, who died in 1995]; to Joyce [nee Doolittle] and is survived by his great love Cleo [Jones]. They were married in 2006 at Enderby, BC. They spent their winters in California as snowbirds winning shuffleboard tournaments.

Born to Peter and Gisele are Marc [Marlene], Danielle, Jacques [Janet], Suzanne, Michelle [Gilles] and David [Shelly], all who blessed him with 20 grandchildren.

Peter was always very active in his community, including Search and Rescue, hunter training instructor, cub and scout leader, and a member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Salmon Arm Fish and Game Club, the Knights of Columbus and others. When there were not enough sporting activities happening to keep his children busy, he stepped in and helped organize, coach or referee them.

Peter was a member of the Metis Nation of British Columbia. He was taught to hunt by Mathilde and received his first .22 at age six. He attended a convent residential school from age 5-12, the year his mother died.

Peter always has a tremendous love for the outdoors and imbued a love for nature, camping, canoeing, hiking, sports and learning in his children. As a Search and Rescue member and trainer, he often helped find and track lost individuals.

Peter will be dearly missed by all who knew him and leaves behind a legacy of family, friends and accomplishments that will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Peter’s name to the Shuswap Lake General Hospital.