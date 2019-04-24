Obituary – Peter Brian Watt

Peter Watt

June 3, 1934 – April 14, 2019

With deep sadness we announce the passing of our dear friend, husband, father, uncle and brother in-law on Sunday, April 14, 2019.



After a long illness, Peter is finally at peace resting in the arms of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus.



Peter Brian Watt was born at the Misericordia Hospital in Edmonton, in the early hours of June 3, 1934. His parents were Ernestine and Frederick Balmer Watt. He had on his arrival, two well established brothers: John Erik Balmer Watt [March 4, 1927] and Robin Anthony Watt [July 2, 1932].



He was raised in the Edmonton area until 1940 when the family moved to Ottawa. He attended high school at Ottawa Technical, where he specialized in Commercial Art. He was employed by various stores for a short time.



When he felt his service could be of more importance to his country, he joined the RCN in 1953 and completed his new entry training at HMCS Cornwallis and HMCS Stadacona. His first training ship was the HMCS Quebec and his first drafting was to the HMCS Crusader.



The opportunity arose for drafting to the Submarine Services which he applied for. As Canada did not have a Submarine Service at that time, he was trained in the Royal Navy Base [HMS Dolphin] in Portsmouth, England. He served on HMS Sidon and HMS Tiptoe. Some of this time was during the Korean Conflict.



Peter returned to Canada in November 1957 and was drafted to HMCS Nootka, HMCS Chignecto, HMCS Athabaskan, and lastly the HMCS Chaudiere. His discharge came in 1959, and he moved to Ottawa. There, he worked for Ottawa Lowren Housing which amalgamated with two other housing corporations to become City of Ottawa Housing Corp. Ltd.



Peter married Diane B. Mcfadyn and they began their family with the arrival of a son, Edward Law Balmer Watt [September 11, 1971] followed by their daughter Erika Mary Christian Watt [February 9, 1974].



Peter moved to Grande Prairie to work for Alberta Housing Corp. in June 1974 and his family followed four months later. After seven years of marriage to Diane, their marriage was dissolved. Peter married Elizabeth “Lizzy” Louise Matula in 1981.



Peter left AHC in 1986 and worked at various short-term operations before signing on with South Peace Machine until its sale. He then worked for Risley Manufacturing, where he stayed until his retirement.



His career touched on a multitude of trades: grave relocator in Ottawa as a teenager, artist, underwater weapons tech., carpenter, sawyer, hydraulics tech., and electronics tech. After his retirement, he took up motorcycling in earnest.



He will be remembered as a poet, a gentleman, a father, a good husband, and a lover of nature. Peter has always been generous and thoughtful, a traveler with faith in a time of turbulence. He has gone to join all of the loved ones that went before him.



He leaves to mourn his beloved wife Elizabeth of 40 years, children Edward, and Erika, and the huge Matula family who welcomed Peter as their own in 1980.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Oliver’s Funeral Home in Grande Prairie, 10005 107 Ave.



Memorial donations may be made to Marigold Enterprises, Box 2207, High Prairie, AB, T0G 1E0.



Condolences may be sent by visiting www.oliversfuneralhome.com