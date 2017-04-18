Obituary – Olga Mildred Wight

Olga Mildred Wight, beloved wife of the late Kenneth Wight, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 in Edmonton, at the age of 79 years.

Olga is survived and lovingly remembered by her three children: Carol [Steve] Schafer of Athabasca; Richard Wight of Spruce Grove, and Wesley Wight of Whispering Hills; seven grandchildren: Angie, Jessica, Tyler, Alison, Kenny, Carson, and Robyn; and five great-grandchildren: Bobby, Damon, Declan, Lorelei, and Lily.

Olga is also survived by her sisters, Nettie Wallace [Lafayette, LA], Anne Shantz [High Prairie], and Lily Siminiuk [Edmonton]; her brothers, John Litwin [Vernon, B.C.] and Steve Lytwyn [Edmonton]; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She will also be missed and remembered by numerous other relatives and many friends.

Olga was born in High Prairie on Jan. 2, 1938. She married Kenneth Wight on April 27, 1956. They lived in Edmonton before moving to Athabasca in 1968. Together, Olga and Ken shared their lives with the community through their small business, Ken’s News and Confectionery. They joyfully retired when the grandchildren began to arrive to brighten their days.

Olga was predeceased by: her beloved husband, Ken, in 2008; her parents, Fred and Anna Lytwyn, of High Prairie; and sisters, Natalka Edlund and Mary Zylla.

A private family burial service was held March 18, with Rev. Al Plat officiating.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a memorial celebration of Olga Wight’s life on Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m. at the Athabasca Regional Multiplex [Buy-Low Lounge, upstairs].

Donations in Olga’s honour may be made to Shepherd’s Care Kensington Village [LTC Music Program], Compassion Canada [Urgent Needs Fund], or the Athabasca Reformed Church [Building Fund].