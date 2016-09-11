Obituary – Neil Holmes

Neil Holmes was born Sept. 10, 1940 in Yellow Grass, Sask., and passed away Aug. 21, 2016 at the age of 75 years.

Recently of High Prairie, and formerly of Red Deer and Drayton Valley, Alta., Neil was initially from Weyburn, Sask.

Neil was predeceased by: his parents, Frank and Ida; brothers Clarence, Ron and Lyle; sisters Lois, Audrey, Cheryl and twin sisters Doreen and Dorothy; three sister-in-laws and three brother-in-laws.

He is survived by: his loving wife Judy; son Allan [Cheryl], daughter Jody [Kelly], daughter Lisa [Darrell], and son Travis [Jennifer]; eight grandchildren including Andrew, Chelsea, Zane, Vincent, Brayden, Justin, Braeden and Abby; sister Lorraine; brothers Gary [Deloris] and Dennis; sister-in-laws Sandra [Torgy] and Penny [Lynn]; and brother-in-laws John [Carrie] and Denis [Kathy]; and several nieces and nephews.

Neil was a hard worker and provided well for his family. He enjoyed life, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed sports, boxing, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Blue Jays. A highlight in his later life was when his friends Kenny and Al, of Red Deer, took him to the Grey Cup in Regina. The Riders were playing and they won, which made it extra special.

There are many memorable memories.

Neil will be sadly missed; he loves us all as we love him.

Jody, Lisa and Judy were with Neil when he peacefully passed. There is no more pain, no more suffering.

Cremation has taken place. As per Neil’s wishes, there will be no service at this time. Burial will take place at Weyburn at a later date.