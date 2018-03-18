Obituary – Merilyn Merle Ratcliffe

Merilyn Merle Ratcliffe passed away peacefully Jan. 1, 2018, at the High Prairie Hospital, after a seven-year battle with cancer.



Merilyn Jefcoat was born a twin on July 18, 1945, in Enderby, B.C. She was raised in Enderby with her twin brother, Wayne Jefcoat, four sisters [Ruth, Delores, Gwen and Donalda], and an older brother, Art Jefcoat.



Some years later the family moved to Salmon Arm, B.C. where Merilyn met her husband, Ronald Ratcliffe, of Weyburn, Sask. They married on Oct. 8, 1966 and moved to Thompson, Man., where Ron worked at the Inco mine.



Merilyn and Ron raised three children: Cindy [Hiron] of Sunset House; Rodney and Blake of Regina, Sask. Through the years the family moved from Thompson to Clear Lake, Man., then to Elgin, Man., to Oak River, Man., where Merilyn and Ron had grocery stores.



After the kids were grown and on their own, Merilyn and Ron moved back to Weyburn, Sask., to take care of Ron’s mom and dad [Sadie and Richard Ratcliffe]. When Ron’s mom and dad passed away and Ron retired they moved to Grande Cache, Alta. to be close to Merilyn’s family and their daughter. They spent a couple of years there, then moved to Grande Prairie, then finally to High Prairie, where they loved living in Heritage Manor.



Merilyn was predeceased by her mother and father [Hazel and Willis Jefcoat], and two sisters [Ruth Jarvis and Donalda Kheen].



She is survived by: her husband of 52 years, Ron Ratcliffe; daughter Cindy Hiron; two sons, Rod Ratcliffe and Blake Ratcliffe; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother Wayne [Joanne] Jefcoat; brother Art [Rose] Jefcoat; sisters Delores Jefcoat, Gwen Germain; sister-in-law Merilyn [Fred] Ryner of Sutton, Ont.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers or cards, please make a donation to the cancer society in Merilyn’s name.