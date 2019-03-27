Obituary – Mary Jane Smith

Mary Jane Smith

Oct. 13, 1937 – March 4, 2019

Mary Jane Smith was born on Oct. 13, 1937 to Delma and Arcen Freeman and passed away on March 4, 2019 at the age of 81 years. She was raised in Driftpile. Mary attended the mission in Joussard. That time in her life she never talked about to us.



Mary met and married Lawrence Smith Oct. 15, 1957 after a very short courtship of three weeks. They had four children: Catherine, Fred, Beverly and Linda. They moved around quite a bit through the years. Places like Edmonton, Enilda, Dapp, Long Island Lake, Jarvie, Neerlandia and finally Barrhead, before ending their marriage.



Mary kept on moving after that, back to Edmonton, Faust, Driftpile, High Prairie, and finally Kapawe’no until she got too sick and had to move into long term care until her passing on March 4. That was a very sad day for the whole family and friends. When I was informing one of my cousins he told me, “Vivian, I’m running out of aunties.” I told him, “I ran out of moms.”



Mom liked to cook, bake and sew. She could sew anything including recovering a couch big chair and what a beautiful job she did – always perfect. She enjoyed playing cards. There were some all weekend games at Auntie Rose’s. There were marathon bingos in Edmonton that all the girls were up for in a heartbeat.



She leaves behind: her children, Vivian and Larry, Catherine and Perry, Fred, Beverly and Doug, Linda and Ross; 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Mary raised three of her grandchildren: Robin, Christina and Crystal. She also leaves her brother, Peter Freeman.



Mary has gone to join her parents and her sisters Rachel, Rose, Violet, and brothers Ronnie and Edward.



The funeral service for Mary Jane Smith was held March 15 at the Driftpile Community Hall at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jauaraj Koppula officiating. Pallbearers were Guy Goulet, Robin Smith, Shane Freeman, David Thunder, Doug Beamish and Larry St. Cyr. The cross bearer was Lakeisha Thunder; honourary pallbearers were all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Words of remembrance were provided by Crystal Smith; readers were Crystal Smith and Rosealice Okemow.



We will miss you, mom, but we will see you again. Love you, bye for now.